Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper to become free agent – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper did not reach an agreement before the NFL's period of legal manipulation began, and Cooper will become a free agent.

the #Cowboys There will be no deal for WR Amari Cooper when the manipulation window opens, but they have had conversations and obviously want to bring him back. Those conversations will continue. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

%MINIFYHTML07db2c36d20a634bd8f979d7acc9211313% %MINIFYHTML07db2c36d20a634bd8f979d7acc9211314%

NFL network Ian Rapoport reports that the team is still in talks with Cooper and would like to be brought back. Cooper has said many times this offseason that he would like to stay with the Dallas Cowboys, however that will be tested now that other teams will be able to offer him a contract. His camp is still in talks with the Cowboys.

%MINIFYHTML07db2c36d20a634bd8f979d7acc9211315% %MINIFYHTML07db2c36d20a634bd8f979d7acc9211316%

Jane Slater reports that those conversations are good, but are being held up for "a little bit of everything."

At WR Amari Cooper, my source tells me that the two sides are talking. "Good conversations,quot;, what's the delay? "Still a little bit of everything,quot; – Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2020

The Cowboys were criticized by experts when they gave Oakland a first-round pick for Cooper in the mid-2018 season, however, that move has proven to be a good one. Since joining the Cowboys, Cooper has been one of the best receivers in the NFL. In 25 regular season games, he had 132 catches for 1,914 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last year, Cooper set his career highs on catches, touchdowns and receiving yards.