Dallas bars, theaters, closed gyms; Restaurants limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In what Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson calls a "heartbreaking decision," all bars, lounges, theaters, and clubs will close for at least seven days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dallas is not bowing to fear," said Johnson, who admitted he lost sleep over this latest, drastic step that city leaders are taking steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, all restaurants are limited to the curb, car, takeaway, and delivery.

"Right now, Dallas has the most aggressive rules to minimize and curb the spread of COVID-19," said Johnson. "While most cases are mild, what we have seen worldwide is that it can be more deadly than the flu."

City Manager T.C. Broadnax assured the community that a panel of medical experts and counterparts in other cities have convinced leaders that this is the right thing to do.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins intervened and said he is asking Governor Greg Abbott to step in and lead the closing of bars, theaters, clubs and saloons in neighboring counties.

"We need to duck down and get through this," Jenkins said.

Dr. Phillip Huang, Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services, added: "This is our entire responsibility to do our part, and we will get through it."