Dakota Johnson admits to being at war with neighbors over bamboo plants at the entrance

WENN / Brian To

In a new video for Architectural Digest, the & # 39; Fifty Shades of Gray & # 39; star takes viewers on a tour of his cozy Hollywood home that once belonged to the co-creator of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Ryan Murphy.

Actress Dakota Johnson He is openly fighting with his Los Angeles neighbors over towering bamboo plants on his driveway.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey"Star shares the information in a new video for Architectural Digest, offering viewers a tour of her cozy Hollywood home, previously owned by"Joy"Y"American horror story"co-creator Ryan Murphy.

At one point, Johnson brings the cameras to his patio, where he shows a table and chairs said to have been made from wood from Winston Churchill's yacht, and points to the tall bamboo plants that line his outer space, admitting that they have become at a point of contention with its next door neighbors.

"Bamboo grows so crazy fast …" he explains. "My neighbors … are at war with me about how tall bamboo is growing in the driveway, which is crazy, because why would I want people to be able to see in my house …?"

"So they can push it," he adds, making it clear that he has no plans to cut the plants.