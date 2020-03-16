DaBaby's alleged slap victim sues him!

Tyronesia Laws, the woman who claims rapper Dababy slapped her at a show in Tampa Bay last week, has formally filed a lawsuit against the rapper, despite claiming that she was not the woman he attacked.

In a statement to Billboard, Laws attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer said: "Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby regarding the Tampa incident. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and We look forward to presenting all the surrounding circumstances to a jury of our clients' peers. Our goal is to discourage similar conduct in the future and to send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States. "

The woman spoke to TMZ last week and stated that she was the victim of the viral assault, and says the incident was humiliating, rejecting her apology for being insincere. DaBaby's attorney, Drew Findling, says the victim was not Laws.