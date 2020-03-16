DaBaby's alleged slap victim sues him!

Tyronesia Laws, the woman who claims rapper Dababy slapped her at a show in Tampa Bay last week, has formally filed a lawsuit against the rapper, despite claiming that she was not the woman he attacked.

In a statement to Billboard, Laws attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer said: "Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby regarding the Tampa incident. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and We look forward to presenting all the surrounding circumstances to a jury of our clients' peers. Our goal is to discourage similar conduct in the future and to send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States. "

