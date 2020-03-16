Cynthia Bailey talks about creating new opportunities and not waiting for them

Cynthia Bailey talks to her fans about the opportunities. She tells them that instead of waiting for them, she prefers to create new opportunities herself.

“The decision begins with the decision to try. As an entrepreneur and a viable brand, I never expect opportunities, I create them. " Cynthia started her post.

She went on and said, ‘Make sure you follow @thebaileywinecellar for all your wine needs. Thank you to my friends, family and my amazing fans for all your love and support. @ famousdave87 & @mal_bailey to book wine tastings, birthday parties, wine classes, … Also don't forget, for larger events please note my event space @ thebaileyroom😘 ’

Someone mentioned the RHOA series as expected and asked Cynthia: ‘Why does Kenya always throw shade at you? You should cut her off as a friend and not let her come to your wedding. She is not a good friend. "

One fan said: ‘While Kenya was trying to tell Cynthia about Wine, @ cynthiabailey10 was actually right !!! That particular wine is light and crisp and pairs well with seafood. So, yes, Cynthia rolled exactly what she was talking about. Kenya gambled with its lack of knowledge because it does not dominate shellfish. "

A commenter wrote: ‘I think Kenya never meant shadow at all … There was no point. I REALLY think she was trying to brag about her OWN knowledge of wine. It's just my opinion. & # 39;

A follower replied, "I might be right, but it doesn't look good." It seemed like a challenge to me and seeing that they are best friends, Kenya is aware of Cynthia's knowledge about the wine business and decided to show her in front of the ladies and the cameras instead of educating her behind closed doors. I'm still trying to figure out what ruins Cynthia's surprise proposal. I think Cynthia is Kenya's best friend than hers. "

Other than this, Cynthia continues to post encouraging messages and advice for her fans to try and comfort them.



