Cynthia Bailey remembers time in Greece with RHOA ladies

Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on her social media account of when she and the other RHOA ladies were in Greece. Everyone looked great and happy in the photo, as you will see below.

Many of those who hate Kenya Moore skipped the comments and had something to say about Marc Daly's baby mom.

Someone said, "I don't get constant passes and excuses for Kenya. Why? She really is NOT a friend! With friends like these, who needs enemies? Wow! Enough !!! & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘I think everyone sympathizes with her. Injured people hurt people. She has bigger problems; hence Cyn feels sorry for her. "

A Cynthia fan said: ‘Kenya is not a true friend. I get it, throw some shade for fun, that's what brides do, BUT BEHIND THE DOORS they don't play you on the front cameras where millions of people can talk about you because of you so call friend!

Another follower posted this: ‘You look great as always, but open your eyes with Kenya. She is not your friend and she probably is not a good friend to anyone. "

A fan said: ‘Kenya is not your friend. With friends like these, who needs enemies. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘Why were they wearing open-toe shoes while smashing dishes to the ground? I almost had a heart attack 😩 ’and another commenter wrote:‘ They were all eating Lamb, it could have been those cats around the table 😂 ’

Another follower posted this: "I don't understand why Cynthia can't see the disaster coming from Kenya!" I don't care what is going on, I should make her humble, not evil. Sorry I don't need such a bad friend! She has tried Cynthia more than twice smdh. Cynthia, you don't need her, you have your man. "

A commenter said: ‘Cynthia, some people are jealous of you, that's why they keep casting shadow, they keep shining. 💫 ’

Earlier today, Cynthia spoke to her fans about the opportunities. She tells them that instead of waiting for them, she prefers to create new opportunities herself.



