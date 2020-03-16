Crystal Palace closed training camp as a precautionary measure | Football news





Steve Parish has closed the Crystal Palace training camp at Beckenham for a week in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

President Steve Parish confirmed the closure of the base in Beckenham, as he also told other nonessential personnel to work from home, according to Monday's advice.

"We have closed our training ground as a precautionary measure for a week, and players are urged to stay home and undertake personalized training plans," the statement read.

He also confirmed that ticket sales for the 2020-21 season were delayed the same day that Tottenham said they were doing the same.

The statement added: "Clearly, our first concern is for all of you – fans, staff and players – to make sure that we do everything possible to ensure that you are as safe as possible."

"I am sure you have already received information about the best steps you can take to protect yourself and others, and I urge everyone to follow them to the best of their ability."

"It is so important that we all take proactive and preventive measures to mitigate the spread of this virus and the pressure on the health service."