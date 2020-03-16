Cowboys Dak Prescott franchise tag: What does the exclusive QB tag mean for the contract, salary and more?

%MINIFYHTML64c04f0499ace52d0819b21b30cdeb5011% %MINIFYHTML64c04f0499ace52d0819b21b30cdeb5012%

The Cowboys have made it clear for months that they want to keep Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, and were willing to use a franchise tag for the 26-year-old in the absence of a long-term deal.

On Monday, Dallas made it official. Because the team and player were unable to agree on terms for a long-term contract extension before the soon-to-be free agent legal manipulation period begins, the Cowboys placed an exclusive franchise tag on Prescott.

Notable is the fact that Dallas used an exclusive label, rather than the more commonly used non-exclusive label. Now, no other team can negotiate with Prescott and force the Cowboys to match a contract offer. Only Dallas can work with the quarterback, and the team has until July 15 to reach an agreement before Prescott plays the 2020 season on the label.

Below is everything you need to know about the franchise tag the Cowboys placed on Prescott, and how it affects their future contract status:

Why does the Cowboys franchise label Dak Prescott?

Bottom line: Because Dallas ran out of time to sign Prescott to a long-term contract extension before free agency.

The Cowboys didn't want to let their quarterback hit the open market, so they had two options before the period of legal manipulation began at noon Monday ET. Either sign Prescott for a new deal, or tag it.

List of #Cowboys tagged by @NFLResearch :

2020 QB Dak Prescott

2019 DE DeMarcus Lawrence

2018 DE DeMarcus Lawrence

2015 WR Dez Bryant

2013 LB Anthony Spencer

2012 LB Anthony Spencer

2008 S Ken Hamlin

2002 T Flozell Adams – Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2020

Prescott is influential in this situation, which he won after he reportedly rejected a Cowboys contract offer worth $ 33 million per year and proceeded to play the entire 2019 season at a high level without injury. Now, given the financial benefits of the franchise tag for a quarterback unaffected by the lack of a long-term deal and the potential for a market-altering contract for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Prescott has no no reason to settle for a deal before the label. deadline.

He knows he deserves to be compensated, as well as, if not better than, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the highest-paid player in the league at $ 35 million a year.

What is an franchise tag in the NFL?

Starting on February 27 and ending at noon ET on Monday, it was the period in which NFL teams could place franchises or transition labels on players who would become free agents in 2020. The meaning of the franchise label ( and the transition label) is just that: it's a mechanism teams can use to keep designated "franchise,quot; players out of restricted or unrestricted free agency markets.

Because the franchise tag is a tool used by teams to lock players in one-year deals, players generally don't like to be tagged. The positive for the players who They are Labeled is that one-year offers are guaranteed, and that salaries represent the average of the top five highest-paid players in their positions (if not more).

The player's guaranteed salary for that season is attractive, but that label does not provide long-term security.

A franchise tag, of course, still leaves room for negotiating a long-term contract. The 2020 NFL deadline for tagged teams and players to agree and sign a multi-year extension is July 15.

Will Dak Prescott sign a long-term contract extension with the Cowboys?

Almost Sure. But the longer the Cowboys take to accept the terms of an extension for Prescott, the more expensive the deal will be.

The deadline for Prescott and the Cowboys to agree to a contract extension before he must play the 2020 season on the label is July 15. Only two NFL quarterbacks have played seasons on a tag: Kirk Cousins ​​in 2016 and 2017, and Drew Brees in 2005.

Prescott's camp reportedly rejected at least one offer that would have paid him $ 33 million per season. He probably aims to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. In terms of average annual salary, the bar is from Russell Wilson for $ 35 million per year. In terms of fully guaranteed money, the top of the table is Matt Ryan's $ 94.5 million.

The Cowboys would be wise to lock Prescott into a long-term deal before the Chiefs do the same to Patrick Mahomes. Some anticipate that Mahomes will get a deal worth more than $ 40 million a year, and while Dallas won't have to pay Prescott more than that, the Kansas City move could reset the bar.

What is Dak Prescott's salary under the franchise tag?

The Cowboys used the exclusive tag on Prescott, which is slightly more expensive than the non-exclusive tag. According to Spotrac, Prescott on exclusive label in 2020 will cost the Cowboys $ 31.5 million.

If Dak Prescott plays with the tag, he will earn more than six times more in 2020 than he earned in his entire career. – Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2020

Only Steelers running back Le & # 39; Veon Bell (2017), Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​(2017), Broncos linebacker Von Miller (2016) and Saints quarterback, Drew Brees (2012) have received the exclusive label since 2012. Salary is calculated somewhat similar to the formula for players who issued non-exclusive labels, but instead of an average of the top five salaries at the player's position in Over the past five years, the exclusive label is worth the average of the top five salaries at your position in the current year.

Unlike those who get the non-exclusive tag, an exclusive tagged player cannot trade with other teams.

Players can be tagged in consecutive years, but the team must pay the player more each year they are tagged. For a player to be franchised for two consecutive years, the team must pay 120 percent of the player's previous salary. If it's three consecutive years, the team must pay the player 144 percent of his previous salary.