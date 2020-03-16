Courteney Cox leaves Matthew Perry baffled with new TikTok dance video

%MINIFYHTMLfb1d93d46c653c2e0ad25b441ef866b011% %MINIFYHTMLfb1d93d46c653c2e0ad25b441ef866b012%

Struggling with boredom at her home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus crisis, the actress from & # 39; Friends & # 39; Record your attempt to dance to the sound of & # 39; Slidegang! & # 39; From Lil Jackie.

Actress Courteney Cox She stays entertained during the chaos of the coronavirus by dancing to rap songs and sharing the images on the social networking site TikTok.

The "Friends" star posted a video clip, with the sounds of Lil jackie& # 39; Slidegang! & # 39 ;, on Instagram on Saturday night, March 14, he admitted that he had resorted to dance fashion because he was already fighting boredom at his home in Los Angeles, where authorities have advised residents practicing social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

"Could that be why Coco and Johnny are distancing themselves socially from me?" He jokingly captioned the post, referencing his 15-year-old daughter Coco and fellow rocker Johnny McDaid. "#bored #quarentine (sic)".

Cox's movements were applauded by most of his followers, including his actresses. Allison Janney, Octavia Spencer, Selma BlairY Kathy Najimy.

"You are everything," Janney commented, while Najimy wrote: "This makes me so happy!"

"I am seriously jealous. Of your movements," added Blair.

However, not everyone was impressed: His old friend and "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry seemed a little confused by the post.

"Hi honey, what the hell just happened?" he commented.

Cox is no stranger to TikTok: She previously participated in mini dance routines with Coco and shared them with her 8.8 million Instagram followers.