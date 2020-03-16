Court Delays Texas Execution of Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The outbreak of the new coronavirus caused the Texas criminal appeals court on Monday to suspend the scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing his family.

The Texas Criminal Court of Appeals rejected all of John William Hummel's grounds for appeal, but said it would postpone the execution scheduled for Wednesday "in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution. "

Hummel, 44, was convicted in 2011 of capital murder in the December 2009 fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife, Joy Hummel, 45, and the fatal blow of his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, 57, with a baseball bat.

Evidence showed that he also used the bat to beat to death his 5-year-old daughter Jodi Hummel before setting fire to his home in the suburb of Fort Worth or Kennedale.

However, he was only convicted of capital murder for the death of his wife and father-in-law.

Prosecutors say he killed his family in order to woo a woman he had met at a convenience store.

One of the issues that Michael Mowla, Hummel's attorney, had raised in his efforts to stop the execution was concern that the process involved in Hummel's death "could help spread COVID-19."

Several people are participating in or witnessing death row execution at Huntsville State Penitentiary, including correctional officers, lawyers, doctors, and family or friends of the inmate and victims.

"Bringing all of these people together in one place presents a substantial risk of transmission of COVID-19 / Coronavirus if someone is infected," Mowla wrote in a petition to the appeals court last week.

Mowla declined to comment on Monday after the appeals court issued a stay of execution.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice had prepared to carry out the execution as officials had instituted a screening process for those who would have witnessed it, agency spokesman Jeremy Desel said.

The execution witnesses were reportedly subjected to the same evaluation that department employees have to pass before entering a prison unit. The exam includes travel-based questions, potential exposure to the coronavirus and health consultations, Desel said.

The death chamber is not a heavy traffic area and is completely isolated from all parts of the Huntsville prison, Desel said.

“But it is cleaned thoroughly, constantly and constantly. We are taking precautions throughout the prison system, ”he said.

