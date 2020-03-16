Court approves PG,amp;E's $ 23 billion financing plan to pay for California catastrophic fires – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY, California (AP) – Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday obtained court approval to raise $ 23 billion to help pay its bills for California's destructive wildfires after Governor Gavin Newsom abandoned his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation's largest utility go bankrupt

The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held over the phone brings PG,amp;E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in US history. USA Before June 30.

Newsom has said it fears P,amp;E is going into too much debt to pay an estimated $ 40 billion in equipment upgrades needed to reduce the chances that its power grid will ignite destructive wildfires in the future.

The utility company's outdated system triggered a series of catastrophic forest fires in 2017 and 2018 that killed so many people and burned so many homes and businesses that the company had to file for bankruptcy early last year.

But the recent volatility in the financial markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic apparently softened Newsom's stance after PG,amp;E lined up investor commitments promising to buy up to $ 12 billion in company stock.

Those guarantees are growing, given the turmoil that has caused the Standard & Poor & # 39; s 500 benchmark index to drop approximately 25% in the past three weeks. Due to the company's already unstable condition, PG,amp;E shares have been further affected, and the shares lost nearly half their value during the same period. The stock fell 12% on Monday to close at $ 8.95, its lowest price since early December.

Given the potential for continued turmoil in the financial markets, PG,amp;E attorney Paul Zumbro told US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali that the commitments are "critically important." A Newsom representative said the governor agreed.

"People tend to talk tough when there is a level playing field, but under circumstances, almost everyone wants to reach a settlement," said Eric Snyder, a bankruptcy attorney who has been following the PG,amp;E case.

Newsom has an unusual influence on PG,amp;E because the company also needs state approval of its bankruptcy plan to qualify for coverage from a forest fire insurance fund that California created last summer.

In a statement, PG,amp;E said it is making "good progress,quot; in the talks with Newsom. The governor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Newsom's change of heart about the PG,amp;E financing package or other aspects of his talks with the company.

Among other lawsuits that have yet to be addressed, Newsom wants PG,amp;E to replace its 14 board members to help ensure the company is better managed. The company has so far promised to reorganize its board, but has resisted removing all directors, including CEO Bill Johnson.

Newsom has stepped up its focus on the coronavirus for the past two weeks as the disease outbreak worsened in California, but that does not mean that the Democratic governor is not closely monitoring PG,amp;E, said Jared Ellias, a Hastings College of UC. Law professor who has been following the case.

"PG & E's long-term health should remain a priority because God forbid if this coronavirus remains a problem in the wildfire season this summer," said Ellias.

In addition to issuing more shares to raise money, PG,amp;E and its parent company will take on up to $ 11 billion in additional debt while refinancing billions in existing loans.

PG,amp;E primarily needs the cash to pay $ 25.5 billion in claims as part of settlements with forest fire victims, insurers, and government agencies. That's a fraction of the more than $ 50 billion in losses that forest fire victims and insurers had estimated that PG,amp;E owed them in the early stages of the bankruptcy case.

Reflecting the complexity of the situation, Montali admitted that the nuances of the PG,amp;E financing package are "beyond my understanding,quot; and trusted the parties who put it together, which is now the best option available.

The unusual admission came during an extraordinary hearing that had to be held over the phone because the Montali court was closed to try to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.