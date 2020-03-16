Couple recreates canceled anniversary cruise amid coronavirus

Do not cruise? No problem!

Such was the case with Norma Trill and David Trill, who were planning to leave on a cruise for their 53rd anniversary. However, with the coronavirus pandemic that canceled such trips, the married couple had to quickly say goodbye to their celebratory trip.

Still, the two brought out the best in the situation with a bit of humor that has since helped them go viral online.

"Cruise canceled? No problem # covid_19 #coronavirus," read a Facebook post along with a video of the couple.

In the video, the two of them are sitting in front of their television screen wearing sunglasses with David in a dressing gown and Norma in a sun hat. The two glasses of wine clink with their legs on the TV console.

The best part of the video? There are images of the ocean playing on your television.