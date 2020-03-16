Cost of a stronger democracy? (03/14/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe072b9cf5e1e06a6c7f8f255b929e5ab11% %MINIFYHTMLe072b9cf5e1e06a6c7f8f255b929e5ab12%

Cost of a stronger democracy?

Re: "The vote for classified election wins favor,quot;, news of March 9

I am writing to question Representative Patrick Neville's concerns about voting in order of preference.

He claims that voting in order of preference is complicated, expensive and unrealistic. Taking this in reverse order, how is it "unrealistic,quot; to use a system that is in operation throughout the state of Maine, which is used for local elections in a dozen municipalities, and in several countries internationally. How expensive is it to do when almost all counties already have teams capable of handling a report card? And how complicated is it when high school elections have been successfully conducted using the classified election?

In the next paragraph, Neville states that we just invested in voting equipment and "we would have to remove all of that and start from scratch." It is correct that Colorado is improving the voting machinery. The scanning machinery being purchased is already capable of counting a report card. We would not have to "remove all that and start over from scratch."

Even if Neville is right that there would be additional costs, what is the value of an election that results in an outcome that more correctly represents the will of the citizens?

Steve Coddington, Denver

Spying is beyond pale

Re: "Ex-recruited spies,quot;, news of March 8

It was immediately disturbing to me to see the article on professional espionage by entities related to President Donald Trump against unions and political organizations located in the front section last Sunday. It should have been placed on page 1A.

This espionage is the most problematic development so far in the ongoing assault against our political freedoms to exit any administration. Whats Next? Assassins and death squads?

I don't care what one party does to another; I don't belong to one anymore and I will never do it again, but I still vote. And I still firmly believe in representative government.

The "opposition investigation,quot; of political opponents of one party against another has continued almost forever, but the use of professional spies to infiltrate private organizations that an elected official does not like goes beyond normal! Both main parties must verify the names with Social Security numbers and fingerprint everyone in sensitive positions within their regional organizations, and then send the results to the CIA and the FBI's Civil Archive Section.

Richard B. Loring, Golden

Elected officials go too far

Regarding the near-daily deluge of stories about the legislature and our glorious governor who ended the death penalty: He voted in the dead of night, forced gun restrictions came, banned natural hair discrimination, fracking ended even later. that people expressed their will, forcing nearly 1 million workers into a mandatory retirement program, reducing plastic consumption by "free,quot; Colorado residents, and now ending Columbus Day just to name a few.

As free people, we must ask: "What is the job of our elected politicians?" Are they representatives of the will of a free people, or are they self-selected moral leaders and intellectuals whose job it is to guide those of us cut from a small cloth to a world they desire? For my part, I see absolutely no correlation between a person's almost ill need to be elected and to govern ourselves with their moral and intellectual superiority. But the fate of the country really rests on how we collectively answer this question. May God have mercy on our souls.

John Conlin Littleton

