Cororavirus in Minnesota: Schools are required to provide care for the children of emergency workers – Up News Info

Being a mother comes first to Angela Farrington, but the nurse practitioner also knows that they need her now more than ever, especially since the hundreds of patients she cares for are elderly.

"I don't think I entered this field thinking that I was going to take care of people in a pandemic, especially the most vulnerable population," he said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the closure of all K-12 schools beginning Wednesday, March 17.

Suddenly, finding childcare is another priority for Farrington, mother of two. For snowy days, it usually relies on relatives.

"In this situation we cannot. One is elderly and has health problems. The other is currently out of state right now as well. And now it wouldn't put them in a situation where we could potentially expose them (to the virus)," Farrington said.

As part of Governor Walz's order, school districts must serve the children of emergency workers age 12 and under. That includes healthcare providers, emergency medical services, long-term and post-acute care, law enforcement personnel, correctional workers, public health employees, firefighters, and other first responders.

"If we are available to work, we need to be able to be on the job," said Chris Parsons, president of the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Union. He was grateful for the governor's decision since first responders cannot simply work from home.

"We have enough on our minds right now, enough on our plates. This eliminates the worry of wondering what we will do with our children when we are at work. Therefore, it allows us to focus on our jobs, ”said Parsons.

Farrington said that with social distancing prioritized, she is unsure whether she will send her children to school for care. The governor's order says state schools "must practice best hygiene and social distancing practices." Schools are also encouraged to provide care before and after school hours.

Farrington said she and her husband will try to manage their work schedules to keep an eye on their children, but she said the real plan is to take things one day at a time.

“Snow days are not a big problem. But two or three weeks is a big problem, "he said.

The Minnesota Department of Education is providing direction to school districts in this process. There is no clear indication that daycare is supposed to be free. District 728, which covers Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, and Zimmerman, charges $ 125 per student per week with childcare from 7:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.

Enrollment for service in District 728 will be by lottery.