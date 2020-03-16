Coronavirus vaccine trial testing officially begins in the US USA

# Roommates, as the coronavirus continues to take over the world and change virtually every aspect of our daily lives, many look forward to any news of a possible vaccine. Well, that time seems to have come: it has just been announced that the United States has just administered its first test trial of the coronavirus vaccine.

@APNews reports that American researchers officially administered the first injection to a volunteer willing to test an experimental coronavirus vaccine earlier today, which is good news as the need for protection from the global pandemic continues to increase. Scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began studying the first stage of a possible COVID-19 vaccine that developed fairly quickly after the global outbreak that initially occurred a few months ago in China.

The first participant in the study for the vaccine trial is an operations manager at a small technology company in Seattle, and they received the injection inside a private examination room. Three other people followed, as a total of 45 volunteers will receive two doses of the potential vaccine one month apart.

This coronavirus test vaccine is reportedly the start of a series of studies necessary to demonstrate whether the vaccines are safe and could work as protection against the virus. However, it should be noted that even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for at least a year to 18 months, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the US National Institutes of Health. USA

The potential vaccine, dubbed mRNA-1273, was quickly developed by biotech firm NIH and Massachusetts Moderna Inc. In addition, it was revealed that all participants who volunteered will not be at risk of becoming infected with the vaccines. because they don't actually contain the coronavirus.

Additionally, there are reportedly dozens of other potential vaccines in the pipeline, as various research groups are competing to create a legitimate vaccine against COVID-19. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is expected to start its own vaccine test trials in the United States, China, and South Korea next month.

Roommates, what do you think about this?