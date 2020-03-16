Coronavirus vaccine testing begins today – BGR

The first novel tests of the coronavirus vaccine will begin Monday in Seattle.

The vaccine, produced by Moderna Inc, will be administered to 45 volunteers to determine if it produces harmful side effects.

Even if the tests go well, we can still be at least a year away from a publicly available vaccine against COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Trials of the coronavirus vaccine are expected to begin Monday, according to a report by the Associated Press who quotes a United States government official. The tests will include dozens of healthy volunteers who will receive the vaccine and will then be closely watched.

These human trials, which were originally expected to start this summer before being accelerated due to the growing pandemic, are the first step toward a publicly available vaccine. However, even if the trials prove that the experimental vaccine is safe and effective, it will still be many months before it can be mass produced and distributed.

%MINIFYHTML14adab3598859ab515e1ae25600d429e11% %MINIFYHTML14adab3598859ab515e1ae25600d429e12%

There are several biotech companies currently working on a vaccine for COVID-19, and many of them have made great strides in record time. Vaccine trials beginning Monday come from Moderna Inc, which worked with the National Institutes of Health to quickly organize human trials. The trials will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, according to the report.

This first trial stage, which includes 45 volunteers, would be a great milestone for the vaccine, but it is only the first step in the validation process. Tests starting today will try to determine if the vaccine produces harmful side effects in human patients. Eventually, much larger tests will be needed to ultimately determine the vaccine's effectiveness. Only after completing all tests, the vaccine can be mass produced and used in clinical settings.

Unfortunately, the unprecedented rate at which the development of coronavirus vaccines has moved will do little to help people currently infected with the virus, or anyone who is at risk of becoming infected in the next year or so. Senior health officials have already warned that it will probably take 12-18 months for any approved vaccine to be produced and distributed.

This means that cases will continue to accumulate and that current security measures such as school closings and social distancing are more important now than ever. Many officials have expressed concern that this pandemic is not being taken seriously enough, and that people who carry out their daily lives as if nothing were happening are putting others at risk of infection and possibly death.

Right now, the best thing to do if you feel good is to stay home. Health officials have urged people to distance themselves socially from others in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus. The “flattening of the curve” of infection will give healthcare workers the opportunity to treat as many people as possible and avoid mass casualties.

Image source: MURTAJA LATEEF / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock