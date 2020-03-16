Coronavirus Vaccine Test Opens When American Volunteer Receives First Vaccine | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLbb3c3713a35041bd6d6734a3721b2d9211% %MINIFYHTMLbb3c3713a35041bd6d6734a3721b2d9212%

US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday, leading to a worldwide search for protection even as the pandemic escalates.

With a careful jab on the arm of a healthy volunteer, scientists at the Washington Kaiser Permanente Research Institute in Seattle begin an anxious study in the first stage of a possible COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded in China and spread across the country. balloon.

"We are now team coronaviruses," Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said on the eve of the experiment. "Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency."

The Associated Press news agency observed how the first participant in the study, an operations manager at a small technology company, received the injection inside an examination room. Several others were next in line for a test that will finally give 45 volunteers two doses, a month apart.

"We all feel so helpless. It's an incredible opportunity to do something," said Jennifer Haller, 43, of Seattle.

She is the mother of two teenagers and "they think it's great,quot; that she participated in the study.

Monday's milestone marked just the beginning of a series of studies on people needed to test whether vaccines are safe and could work. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the US National Institutes of Health. USA

That remains important if the virus becomes a long-term threat.

Dozens of vaccines in the pipeline.

This candidate vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was developed by the biotech company NIH and Massachusetts Modern Inc. There is no chance that participants will be infected by the vaccines because they do not contain coronaviruses themselves.

It is not the only potential vaccine in the pipeline. Dozens of research groups worldwide are competing to create a vaccine against COVID-19. Another candidate, conducted by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is expected to begin its own safety study, in the United States, China and South Korea, next month.

The Seattle experiment started days after the World Health Organization declared the new virus outbreak a pandemic due to its rapid global spread, infecting more than 169,000 people and killing more than 6,500.

The new coronavirus has altered the world's social and economic fabric since China first identified the virus last year, with regions closing schools and businesses, restricting travel, canceling entertainment and sports events, and encouraging people to stay away. each.

Starting what scientists call the first human study is a momentous occasion for scientists, but Jackson described his team's mood as "moderate."

They have been working all day, preparing the investigation in a part of the USA. USA That she was hit early and hard by the virus.

Still, "going from not even knowing this virus was out there … to having any vaccines,quot; in the tests in about two months is unprecedented, Jackson told The Associated Press.

Careful selection

Some of the carefully selected healthy volunteers in the study, ages 18 to 55, will receive higher doses than others to assess how strong the inoculations must be. The scientists will check for any side effects and draw blood samples to assess whether the vaccine is boosting the immune system, looking for encouraging clues like the NIH previously found in vaccinated mice.

"We do not know if this vaccine will induce an immune response or if it will be safe. That is why we are testing," Jackson emphasized. "It is not at the stage where it would be possible or prudent to give it to the general population."

Most of the ongoing vaccine research around the world targets a protein called a "spike,quot; that covers the surface of the new coronavirus and allows it to invade human cells. Block that protein and people won't get infected.

The NIH researchers copied the section of the virus' genetic code that contains instructions for cells to create the spike protein. Moderna locked that "messenger RNA,quot; in a vaccine.

The idea: The body will become a mini factory, producing some harmless spike proteins. When the immune system detects the foreign protein, it will produce antibodies to attack and is ready to react quickly if the person comes across the actual virus.

The coronavirus has forced scientists and health professionals to work overtime from China to Ethiopia (Luke Dray / Getty Images)

That is a much faster way to produce a vaccine than the traditional approach of growing viruses in the laboratory and preparing vaccines from dead or weakened versions.

But because the vaccines are given to millions of healthy people, it takes time to test them in quantities large enough to detect a rare side effect, said Dr. Nelson Michael of the Walter Reed Army Research Institute, which is developing a different vaccine candidate.

"Science can go very fast but, first, it doesn't hurt, right?" he told reporters last week.

The Seattle Research Institute is part of a government network of centers that test all kinds of vaccines, and was chosen for the coronavirus vaccine study before COVID-19 began to spread widely in Washington state.

Kaiser Permanente examined dozens of people, looking for those who do not have chronic health problems and are not currently sick. The researchers are not checking to see if potential volunteers already had a mild case of COVID-19 before deciding if they are eligible.

If some did, scientists will be able to determine the amount of antibodies in their pre-vaccination blood test and account for that, Jackson said. Participants will be paid $ 100 for each clinic visit in the study.