Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 16, 2020 – Up News Info

Several Minnesota school districts already closed Monday following an order issued over the weekend by Governor Tim Walz that would force all state K-12 public schools to close in the middle of the week in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Here are the latest headlines related to COVID-19 for Monday, March 16:

5:41 a.m.: The death toll from Coronaviurs in the United States is close to 70; More than 3,700 people have tested positive for the virus across the country.

4:34 a.m.: Stock markets wobble after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero on Sunday night to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

3:09 a.m.: Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing or taking away takeaways this week alone. If you are wondering how to help small businesses during this time, click here.