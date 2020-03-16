Home Local News Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 16, 2020 – Up...

Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 16, 2020 – Up News Info

<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Several Minnesota school districts already closed Monday following an order issued over the weekend by Governor Tim Walz that would force all state K-12 public schools to close in the middle of the week in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Here are the latest headlines related to COVID-19 for Monday, March 16:

5:41 a.m.: The death toll from Coronaviurs in the United States is close to 70; More than 3,700 people have tested positive for the virus across the country.
4:34 a.m.: Stock markets wobble after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero on Sunday night to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.
3:09 a.m.: Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing or taking away takeaways this week alone. If you are wondering how to help small businesses during this time, click here.

