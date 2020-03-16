Coronavirus: Tony Adams Believes Pandemic Could Lead to Increased Mental Health Cases | Football news





Tony Adams believes the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on mental health

Tony Adams believes that the impact of the coronavirus on sport and athletes could lead to an increase in mental health cases.

Sports stars face uncertain times with most events in the UK currently postponed.

FIFA is reviewing the impact of postponed games on player contracts and records following the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams, who is the founder of Sporting Chance (a mental health sports charity) and has been working closely with the Professional Cricket Players Association, said: "It is a difficult time. Life throws us a lot of things."

"If we don't have that support, he will have difficulties.

"I imagine there would be an increase on the phone line where people are stressed and anxious about their careers and what's going to happen. Some of them are in the last year of their contracts, some of them at the beginning of their careers."

"We're talking about mental health, which is great. It makes a big difference when people show up earlier. They are making the call, which is great. Some people don't have emotionally supportive family units."

& # 39; Liverpool cannot receive the title PL & # 39;

The future of the Premier League season is uncertain and the clubs will meet on Thursday.

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady wrote in a newspaper column over the weekend that he believes the season should be declared "void,quot; if it cannot be ended, many others disagree and believe that Liverpool is a worthy champion .

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams says Liverpool should not be crowned Premier League champion, but he hopes they have a chance to win it.

The former Arsenal captain added: "I don't think it has been completed. I hope we can get back on track and that everything is revealed. I like to stay in reality and today you cannot make any decisions. I will not speculate, but No I think you can give the Premier League to Liverpool and I don't think you can relegate three teams.

"If they cancel the euros, we hope we can finish the Premier League. That makes sense to me or we should start again from next season."

& # 39; Arsenal needs to solve the recruitment & # 39;

Adams, speaking about his former Arsenal club, hopes the club's luck will improve after a difficult season, but he cited recruiting as a reason for his depression.

The two-time Premier League winner has won four overall league titles and three FA Cups and believes the club needs to resolve its transfer policy before it can compete for top honors.

Adams said: "He (Mikel Arteta) is doing a great job. I really like the man and his enthusiasm. I am glad he is well and has recovered from the virus.

"I've been talking for the past 10 years about recruiting at the club and I think that really needs to improve his game. The coach is irrelevant. (Unai) Emery was a fantastic coach, but the recruitment disappointed him. If he does well then the coach has a chance. "