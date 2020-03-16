Coronavirus: RFU suspends all rugby, Gallagher Premiership suspended for five weeks | Rugby Union News

The quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup are postponed





The RFU has suspended all rugby activity in England until April 14, subject to ongoing review.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has suspended all rugby activity in England until at least April 14, with Gallagher's Premier League provisionally suspended for five weeks, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following government advice to avoid mass gatherings, the RFU suspended all activity at both the professional and community levels, including club training, league and cup games, plus rugby education courses until April 14, subject to continuous review.

The Premiership Rugby suspension covers four rounds of matches, and the weekend beginning on April 24 is intended for possible resumption.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby has been suspended until the end of April

A Premier League Rugby statement said: "We regret to tell our fans that we will postpone our season for five weeks, according to today's advice from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the government would no longer support the mass meetings."

"The safety of our fans and staff is our first priority, and we would like to wish all of those affected our best wishes and a very speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the British public to avoid mass gatherings like sporting events, pubs and restaurants and to work from home whenever possible.

"We will continue to work closely with DCMS and Public Health England, and following the advice of medical experts and working with our clubs to help them support their own broader communities at this time."

Nine game rounds remain before the semi-finals and final scheduled in June.

Exeter led the league table by five points after 13 rounds of games.

The quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup, scheduled for April 3 and 5, have also been postponed.

The Pro14 and Top 14 leagues were suspended indefinitely last week.

