Coronavirus: Remi Casty decides not to play for the Catalans while Super League reflects on the suspension of games | Rugby League News

Catalans Dragons captain Remi Casty will not travel to England for Sunday's Super League clash with Wigan if it continues.

The clubs will meet in Huddersfield on Monday when suspending games during the coronavirus outbreak will be high on the agenda.

But Casty, who is surprised that the decision has yet to be made, is taking matters into his own hands.

The Catalans did not play last weekend after Leeds dismissed his plans to travel to France when one of his players went into self-isolation, while Toronto Wolfpack left his squad after four players experienced symptoms.

"I am not sick, nor am I afraid of being, but I don't want to get this virus and pass it on to someone more fragile," Casty said.

"You must be responsible for your actions, it is not a simple flu, we have never known a health crisis of this magnitude.

"I just warned my teammates and staff that I will not be present tomorrow (Monday) in training. I made this decision and will stick to it."

"They said that as long as there was no case in a player, the championship remained. They are on an island, perhaps they feel more protected than us or their superiors."

"I have the impression that they are adopting another strategy, hoping that the virus will pass faster than in France. This is just my opinion, in relation to what I read or see."