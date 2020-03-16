Coronavirus: Plunket Shield canceled due to pandemic while Wellington wins title | Cricket News

New Zealand professional rugby league and soccer teams take the step of settling in Australia to continue playing





The Wellington Plunket Shield title is the first in 16 years.

The last two rounds of New Zealand's first-class national cricket competition have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Wellington received the title of Plunket Shield.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive David White said the "difficult decision,quot; had been made on the basis of medical advice following the tightening of border controls by the country's government.

Wellington claimed the 2019-20 title with a 26-point lead over Central Stags in second place.

"We were informed that the risk is very real; the pace of change is excellent and we have a duty to care not only for our staff and players, but also for our communities," said White.

More than concerns about the mass meeting, NZC said it wanted to control the increased risk of transmission in airports, planes and hotels.

Cricket Australia canceled the final round of the Sheffield Shield season over the weekend in an effort to cut travel, with the final scheduled for March 27 in doubt.

Australia's limited series at home against the Black Caps were also postponed following new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government.

Australia's one-day international series against New Zealand was played behind closed doors before their postponement

Coronavirus forces New Zealand teams into exile in Australia

The New Zealand professional rugby league and soccer teams have taken the step of settling in Australia to continue playing despite the coronavirus.

The NRL and the Australian Football Federation have yet to follow other professional sports to suspend their leagues due to the virus outbreak and restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

Wellington-based Phoenix agreed to undergo 14 days of self-isolation in Sydney to continue in the A-League of Australian football.

The New Zealand Warriors will settle at Kingscliff in the state of New South Wales to continue competing in the National Rugby League, at least until the second round this weekend.

All travelers landing in New Zealand must complete 14 days of mandatory self-isolation, leading the NRL and A-League to rule out playing more games in New Zealand for now.

Phoenix, New Zealand's only fully professional soccer team, will arrive in Sydney on Tuesday, where it will quarantine a hotel before resuming its participation in the league.

"This is an unprecedented and extremely complex time for sport and society in general," said A-League Chief Executive James Johnson.

The Warriors played their first game of the NRL season in a 20-0 loss at Newcastle, north of Sydney, on Saturday and decided to remain in Australia to avoid a period of isolation by returning to New Zealand and the possibility of being excluded from the league

The Warriors are slated to play the Canberra Raiders, NRL runners-up last season, at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Coronavirus: key sports developments