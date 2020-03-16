Coronavirus: Philippines quarantines the island of 57 million people | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines -President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Philippine island of Luzon under an "improved community quarantine,quot; until April 12 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a televised public address on Monday, Duterte said the public movement would limit itself to buying only food, medicine and other essential items necessary for survival.

"Only establishments that provide services such as food and medicine will be open," Duterte said.

The president also instructed the departments of labor and social welfare to implement measures to ease the burden of confinement on small businesses and salaried workers. It also urged companies to release the mandatory 13-month payment to their employees.

According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines and 12 deaths.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo previously explained that under an improved community quarantine, "a strict quarantine will be implemented in all households, transportation will be suspended, the provision of essential food and services will be regulated, and the presence of uniformed personnel will be increased to enforce quarantine procedures implemented. "

It is effectively a blockade of the largest and most populous island in the country, affecting some 57 million people.

"We already have an improved community quarantine that we started two days ago (in Manila), we are only expanding it to all of Luzon," said Panelo.

The measure is the most aggressive among Asian countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 disease, which has already infected more than 164,000 people, killed at least 6,500, and damaged public health systems worldwide. .

Control points became choke points

The announcement of the blockade came after a colossal failure to implement social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Duterte previously announced a "community quarantine,quot; beginning at midnight on March 15, cutting off air, land, and sea access to the capital megacity of Manila in an effort to prevent the spread. Classes and work for non-essential services were suspended, and 12 million residents were asked to stay home.

The move made Arnold Vega's morning trip seem like a massive exodus.

Vega pushed and pushed his way through a crowd of passengers to get into a public service vehicle and cross the border of the city that separates his suburb of Bulacan from the metropolis of Manila, where he works as a nurse in a health clinic.

Police and military personnel stationed at checkpoints took each person's temperature, pointing thermal scanners at their foreheads, ready to separate those who showed signs of fever. Many of the uniformed personnel did not wear the appropriate protective equipment. Passengers also had to show proof that they worked in Manila by showing a company ID or employment certificate.

Public service vehicles operated at half capacity, since strict social distancing required passengers to sit separately. Some drivers asked passengers to pay double their fare to make up for the lost seat.

It took Vega four hours to get to work. "It was total chaos."

Early Monday, several shopping malls in the various districts of Manila announced their closure for a month. Mayors met with mall owners to discuss ways to alleviate the impact of the closings on employees who are mostly contract wage earners.

Other cities declared a state of calamity or adopted their own version of the blockade.

Vehicles are crowded at the Manila boundary and at the North Luzon Expressway Mindanao Avenue exit during rush hour (Maria Tan / AFP)

Who will be in charge of health workers?

Robert Mendoza, president of the Health Workers Alliance, criticized the government's attempt to quarantine. "What we need is mass testing, more skilled health workers and a larger health budget."

The Duterte administration cut the 2020 health budget by $ 197 million, but committed an additional $ 44.5 million to purchase protective equipment for health workers.

"Where's that promised budget? Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, our health workers continue to work without the proper protective equipment. Who will take care of everyone else if the health workers get sick? "

According to Mendoza, there are around 46 health workers who have symptoms of coronavirus and are currently being monitored.

Safety nets

Renato Reyes, secretary general of the left-wing group Bagong Alyangsang Makabayan (New Patriotic Alliance), said the government should think of ways to protect low-income wage earners who will be most affected by the closure.

"Social distancing and work from home are impossible for daily wage earners. For them, it is not work, nor does it pay, so there is no option. They will risk COVID-19 keeping their jobs," he added.

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros estimated that at least 650,000 Filipino households would become the "new poor,quot; in Metro Manila alone due to the economic implications of the blockade and moved to $ 250 cash aid for those affected by The financial crisis.

"The president's directive for an 'improved community quarantine' in Luzon … should be implemented as a public health measure that takes into account the well-being of the most vulnerable," Hontiveros said in a statement.

Some of the provisions of the quarantine measures made some citizens nervous, and the threat of arrest for those who violated the blockade or were disobedient reflected the remnants of martial law. The Philippines had a history of martial law in the 1970s under the Marcos dictatorship and alleged extrajudicial executions under the Duterte administration.

But security analyst José Antonio Custodio did not think so. "It is far from martial law. It is more like a massive response to the humanitarian crisis that leaves much to be desired due to poor planning and instinctive reactions."