Coronavirus pandemic: Which politicians and celebrities are affected? The | News

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to 146 countries with the death toll worldwide from the virus nearly 6,500 on Monday.

Among the more than 164,000 registered cases worldwide are government officials, celebrities and sports personalities, as authorities around the world fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Plus:

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, and Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are some of the best-known faces to have been infected so far.

Who are others affected?

Government officials, spouses:

Nadine Dorries: A minister in the UK health department was the first British politician to test positive on March 10.

Peter Dutton: Australian Minister of Home Affairs is under quarantine at the hospital after contracting the virus.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: The Iranian vice president is the top government official in the country infected with the virus, which has also affected several senior officials in the country. Iraj Harirchi, Iran's deputy health minister, is also affected. Iran is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: On March 12, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to the United Kingdom. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced she had tested positive, saying that she planned to remain isolated for the next two weeks, along with her husband. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's symptoms have been described as mild.

Begona Gómez: The wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tested positive, officials in his office said Saturday night. Begona Gomez's test was positive, but the health of the prime minister and his wife are good, officials said. Spain said it would put the entire country under lock and key as the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 6,000.

Quim Torra: The regional leader of Spanish Catalonia said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating himself in a government building.

Pere Aragones: The Catalan deputy head of government announced on March 15 that he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Irene Montero: The Spanish minister tested positive on March 15 and was quarantined along with her partner, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias.

Frank Riester: Earlier this week, the French culture minister said he was staying at his home in Paris after contracting the virus. France has also imposed a partial blockade to control the spread of COVID-19.

Francis Suárez: Also in the United States, the mayor of the city of Miami confirmed, on March 13, that he had contracted COVID-19.

Fabio Wajngarten: The main adviser to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive after he returned from a trip to the United States where he met, among others, President Donald Trump, who later tested negative for the virus.

Michal Wos: Poland's environment minister has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a cheep March 16.

Famous:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: The popular Hollywood couple announced on March 11 that they were infected with the coronavirus and were quarantined at a Gold Coast hospital in Australia.

Luis Sepúlveda: The best-selling Chilean writer, who lives in northern Spain, also said he was infected. Reports say he showed symptoms of the coronavirus in February, after returning from a literary festival in Portugal.

Idris Elba: The British actor and musician said he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16 in a video posted on Twitter, and that while he had no symptoms so far, he was isolating himself from others.

Athletes:

Mikel Arteta: On March 12, the 37-year-old Arsenal coach was the first in England's football Premier League to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: On the same day, the 19-year-old Chelsea winger also said he was infected.

Paulo Dybala: The Italian-based Argentine footballer announced his diagnosis on Friday. Italy is the country most affected after China by the pandemic, which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Rudy Gobert: NBA basketball star Utah Jazz sparked criticism after he was spotted carelessly playing microphones and voice recorders at a media event on March 9 after he was diagnosed with the virus.

Donovan Mitchell: Another NBA player Utah Jazz also tested positive for COVID-19 days later, on March 12.

Fernando Gaviria: The Colombian cyclist confirmed on March 12 that he contracted coronavirus while competing during an event in the UAE and was admitted to a hospital in the Gulf nation.

Dmitry Strakhov: He was the second rider on the UAE Tour to be diagnosed with the virus the same day.