Coronavirus: Pakistani family hands out masks in Hong Kong | Hong Kong

Every week, Lala al-Sheikh, originally from Pakistan, buys face masks and other supplies in bulk at different medical stores in Hong Kong to distribute to those in need.

Originally from Pakistan, he established his family business in Hong Kong years ago selling ornaments from Nepal, Pakistan, India and China.

The demand for surgical masks has skyrocketed in recent months as people try to protect themselves and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

The mask buying frenzy cleared the shelves of many drugstores and e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

"The sole purpose of giving makes me happy," al-Sheikh told Al Jazeera. "When a man dies, only his good works remain."

This story was filmed by Hong Kong-based photographer Miguel Candela and edited by Katya Bohdan of Al Jazeera NewsFeed.

Source: Al Jazeera