Coronavirus: NETA at Brookline halts sales of recreational marijuana

Massachusetts' busiest recreational marijuana dispensary has halted sales to the general public, as others prohibit walk-ins from complying with new rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In response to Governor Charlie Baker's new restrictions on public meetings, New England Treatment Access announced Monday that its Brookline store will only be open to medical patients in the future, and that adult-use purchases will be "temporarily paused." .

"During this healthcare crisis, the safety of our patients, our customers and our employees are our top priority," said Amanda Rositano, president of NETA, in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience during this unprecedented time."

In a letter to customers Monday morning, the company, which regularly waits long lines at its Brookline store, said the decision was made in order to comply with the state ban on public gatherings of more than 25 people, which will take effect on Tuesday. For the first time, NETA also began requiring medical patients at the Brookline dispensary to reserve orders through its website.

NETA had previously phased out walk-in orders for adult purchases and increased clean-up before last weekend amid the growing coronavirus crisis. And as WGBH reported Saturday, the Brookline dispensary saw massive lines in the past few days, as both medical patients and recreational marijuana users stored marijuana in anticipation of a possible prolonged period of self-isolation.

The company did not say when they plan to reopen for adult use sales, but expressed hope that they can find a way to work with the new rules, which will apply until at least April 6.

"Adult use purchases are temporarily paused as we evaluate our operations and make adjustments to maintain (six feet) of social distance between our staff, patients and customers," NETA leaders wrote.

"As you can imagine, this was a difficult decision that we did not make lightly," his letter continued. "We are working to preserve access to cannabis for as many as possible during this uncertain time and we hope to reopen soon for adult customers at Brookline."

The Boston Globe reported last summer that NETA's Brookline store, which was the first recreational dispensary to open in the Greater Boston area, had indeed become the busiest marijuana store on the East Coast, and probably among the busiest in the country, with an average of 2,500 clients a day. And while a handful of other stores in the Boston area have since started recreational sales, the winding lines have remained a fixture outside the dispensary's historic Brookline Bank building.

Last week, the state's Cannabis Control Commission released a bulletin urging marijuana dispensaries to evaluate their hygiene, line management and pre-order procedures. The CCC also asked them to consider reminding medical patients of the ability to purchase up to a 60-day supply (adult customers can purchase and own one ounce of marijuana flower, or its equivalent, at a time).

NETA leaders said Monday that their Northampton store will remain open to both medical patients and adult customers, but only through its online ordering system.

And in the wake of new state social distancing rules against restaurants and bars for dinner, a number of dispensaries in Massachusetts announced Monday that they were following suit with temporary bans on walk-ins.

As of Tuesday, Garden Remedies says it will only allow pre-orders for both medical and adult customers at the company's Newton and Marlborough locations. Theory Wellness also said it would do the same at its two hybrid dispensaries in western Massachusetts beginning Tuesday, as did Cultivate in Leicester, one of the first adult marijuana stores.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts continues to rise, all clinics expressed uncertainty about how long the new policies would last.

"We promise to keep it up to date, as this information may change in the coming days or weeks," Cultivate officials said in an email to customers Monday night.

Pure Oasis, which became the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open in the city of Boston last week, remained open for walk-in customers on Monday, but was placing markers to promote social distancing inside and outside its Dorchester store. Amid announcements from other dispensaries on Monday afternoon, Pure Oasis trumpeted on Twitter that it had the "shortest waiting times in town, and you don't have to worry that we don't have supplies."

