Coronavirus: NBA players find ways to fill hours while distancing themselves socially | NBA News

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

The NBA is past its first weekend after the league suspension, and players practicing social distancing have found different ways to fill the hours.

Pelican rookie Zion Williamson is among those taking the opportunity to share time with the family, including reading with his younger brother.

Charlotte Hornets great man Cody Zeller is ready to try some new endeavors for everyone's collective entertainment, including cooking.

Portland Trail Blazers backcourt duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are looking for binge-watching shows and taking suggestions.

The former Blazers are playing, and for a good cause Monday, with Miami Heat's great Meyers Leonard participating in a & # 39; Call of Duty: Warzone & # 39; fundraising flow. to raise money for Coronavirus charities.

If real (rather than simulated) events are more your speed, Tony Allen has it, providing some contextual classics you can enjoy.

Spencer Dinwiddie started things off on social media by asking which players are watching their own highlights on YouTube. Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield responded, as did former Kia MVP and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Of course, workouts are also done, often at home. Here's a one-minute look inside Serge Ibaka's living room routine:

And some are crossing disciplines, like Goran Dragic, now a king of slow motion soccer:

Curry also offered some wise words and a solid reminder of all the ways you can help "flatten the curve," too.

