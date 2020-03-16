Coronavirus: NBA players find ways to fill hours while distancing themselves socially | NBA News

The NBA is past its first weekend after the league suspension, and players practicing social distancing have found different ways to fill the hours.

Pelican rookie Zion Williamson is among those taking the opportunity to share time with the family, including reading with his younger brother.

"There's nothing like a good book, especially when I read to my little brother. We work hard year-round, and while we want to be on the court, it's great to have quality family time. Stay home and be safe about it." . –@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/ib6cWx7Cjm – NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2020

Charlotte Hornets great man Cody Zeller is ready to try some new endeavors for everyone's collective entertainment, including cooking.

I think ESPN should continue to cover professional athletes this week as we try to learn new skills and hobbies at home in our spare time. "We are going to see Cody Zeller in Charlotte while he's trying to learn to cook … Uh oh, is that the smoke alarm?" – Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 15, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers backcourt duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are looking for binge-watching shows and taking suggestions.

The former Blazers are playing, and for a good cause Monday, with Miami Heat's great Meyers Leonard participating in a & # 39; Call of Duty: Warzone & # 39; fundraising flow. to raise money for Coronavirus charities.

If real (rather than simulated) events are more your speed, Tony Allen has it, providing some contextual classics you can enjoy.

When I was a two-way player. Call my number to shoot all 3 with a pin 😂 – crazy! 💯 Player of the year! # 10 Oklahoma State vs. # 12 Kansas – 2004 Basketball https://t.co/bEHo5PBDTG via @Youtube – Tony Allen (@ aa000G9) March 15, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie started things off on social media by asking which players are watching their own highlights on YouTube. Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield responded, as did former Kia MVP and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

At least twice a day 😂😂😂 – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 16, 2020

Of course, workouts are also done, often at home. Here's a one-minute look inside Serge Ibaka's living room routine:

Send love and positivity to everyone who stays home during this health crisis. I hope some of you feel inspired to exercise at home and stay healthy and fit! pic.twitter.com/MtEo7Jpy6b – Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 15, 2020

And some are crossing disciplines, like Goran Dragic, now a king of slow motion soccer:

Curry also offered some wise words and a solid reminder of all the ways you can help "flatten the curve," too.

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There is a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give us and the health system the best chance to overcome this pandemic. Share this message and let's protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.