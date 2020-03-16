Coronavirus: key decisions to be made this week regarding major sporting events | Football news







This year was expected to be huge in the world of sports, but the coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the calendar.

It was a quiet weekend with the Premier League and EFL suspended at least until early April and Six Nations rugby postponed.

It was a similar story around the world, as the Golf Players Championship was among the many major events canceled.

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday via video conference to discuss how best to proceed with national and European club competitions and how the pandemic could affect Euro 2020, which is slated to start on June 12.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also hold talks with international sports chiefs ahead of the Tokyo Games, which will begin on July 24.

The governing bodies of sport have some important decisions to make in the coming days: these are the key moments to consider:

Monday

Rugby union: Premiership rugby to discuss options.

Sky Sports News has been told that Gallagher's Premier League will be suspended.

Castleford beat Saint Helens on Sunday while continuing the Super League

Rugby League: Super League clubs will meet with Rugby Football League and discuss the coronavirus response.

The Super League and Challenge Cup matches were held as scheduled for the weekend.

RFL chief Ralph Rimmer says a suspension is a possibility, but that it would have a huge financial impact.

Football: The FA called a meeting of non-league clubs.

Most of the National League games were held over the weekend, but the league could now be suspended.

Tuesday

Football: Representatives of European clubs and leagues will join national federations in an emergency video conference.

A crucial topic on the agenda will be Euro 2020, which will take place in 12 European countries from June 12 to July 12.

The Italian FA president says they will ask for the tournament to be postponed.

Organizers say they currently expect the Olympics to continue as planned.

Olympic Games: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports.

The Olympic Games will begin in Tokyo, Japan on July 24. Organizers say they currently expect the Games to continue as planned.

The IOC says Tuesday's talks are part of a "regular information-sharing process,quot; in which stakeholders are updated on events after the coronavirus outbreak.

Basketball: The Netball Superleague board and the 10 clubs will meet to consider the 2020 season.

The Superleague has been postponed after games over the weekend.

Wednesday

Football: EFL board meeting to formulate a strategy after the coronavirus outbreak.

All matches currently suspended until at least April 3.

Any loss of games or closed-door matches could have serious financial consequences for lower league clubs.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted Liverpool's bid to close the Premier League title

Thursday

Football: The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting to establish plans for the remainder of the season.

All matches are currently suspended until at least April 4.

Premier League clubs are believed to have more information on Thursday after UEFA's European football stakeholder meeting on Tuesday.

Some clubs believe the season can still be completed if the games start again on April 4, but others think it's more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of no top-notch football until the start of next season in August.