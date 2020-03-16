Coronavirus: Karl-Anthony Towns to donate $ 100k to improve test availability | NBA News

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns announced Sunday that he will donate $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help improve and do more extensive testing for the coronavirus.

Towns, 24, is the latest NBA star to donate money to a coronavirus-related cause, as virtually everyone in the sport is on hiatus for at least the next two weeks, and probably much longer.

Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson are among the players who donate money to help pay the salaries of employees in the arena during the game stoppage.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is one of the nation's leading disease research centers and is the largest employer and provider of healthcare in Minnesota.

"@MayoClinic has begun to implement a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19," Towns posted on Instagram. "I hope that we can fight this virus more quickly and efficiently by increasing Mayo Clinic's overall testing capabilities and availability and COVID-19 response."

"That is why I will donate $ 100k to support these efforts. Thank you to Mayo Clinic workers and to all 24-hour healthcare workers who treat us. You are our heroes."















The NBA announced an indefinite postponement of the game Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the NCAA and most professional leagues doing the same within 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that any gathering of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks across the country, including sporting events, should be postponed or canceled.

