coronavirus: Israel takes a step towards monitoring the phones of virus patients – Latest news

JERUSALEM – Israel has been known for its use of technology to track the movements of Palestinian militants. Now Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to use similar technology to stop the movement of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu's cabinet authorized the Shin Bet security agency on Sunday to use its phone eavesdropping tactics on coronavirus patients, an official confirmed, despite concerns by civil liberties advocates that the practice would pose serious problems for Privacy. The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement.

Netanyahu announced his plan in a televised speech on Saturday night, telling the nation that the drastic steps would protect the health of the public, but also "would imply a certain degree of violation of privacy."

Israel has identified more than 200 cases of the coronavirus. Based on interviews with these patients about their movements, health officials have issued public notices ordering tens of thousands of people who may have contacted them in protective home quarantine.

The new plan would use mobile phone tracking technology to give a much more accurate history of the movements of an infected person before they were diagnosed and identify people who may have been exposed.

In his speech, Netanyahu acknowledged that the technology had never been used on civilians. But he said the unprecedented threat to health posed by the virus justified its use. For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses.

"They are not minor measures. They involve a certain degree of violation of the privacy of those same people, whom we will review to see who they came into contact with while they were sick and what preceded that. This is an effective tool to locate the virus," Netanyahu said.

The proposal sparked a heated debate over the use of sensitive security technology, who would have access to the information, and what exactly would be done with it.

Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the liberal opposition Meretz party, said that tracking citizens "using sophisticated databases and technological means can lead to a serious violation of privacy and basic civil liberties." He said that any use of technology must be supervised, with "clear rules,quot; for the use of information.

Netanyahu led a series of discussions on Sunday with health and safety officials to discuss the matter. Responding to privacy concerns, he said Sunday night that he had ordered a number of changes to the plan, including reducing the scope of the data to be collected and limiting the number of people who could see the information, to protect themselves. against misuse.



The only other place believed to have used similar technology to fight the coronavirus is Taiwan, where the government used mobile phones to make sure infected people don't get out of quarantine.

Netanyahu's office said Shin Bet would not be involved in enforcing quarantine orders against sick patients. He also said the order, which still needs approval from a parliamentary subcommittee, would be in effect for no more than 30 days.

Yuval Elovici, head of Israel's Ben-Gurion University cybersecurity research center, said there are ways to minimize privacy concerns, including the possibility of anonymously collecting data, and that the benefits are too great. as if to ignore them.

"There is no question about privacy," he said. "But in a technological society, it makes sense to use that technology to save lives. Personally, I strongly support it."