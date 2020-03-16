Coronavirus: IOC to hold talks with head of international sports organizations about outbreak | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121911% %MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121912%





Doubts continue about the celebration of the Olympic Games this summer

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with the heads of international sports organizations on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.

More to follow …