Coronavirus: IOC to hold talks with head of international sports organizations about outbreak | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121911% %MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121912%
By Reuters
Last update: 16/03/20 6:53 am
%MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121913% %MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121914%
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with the heads of international sports organizations on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters.
%MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121915%%MINIFYHTMLd850c88cf43c5b3f1bceb3609242121916%
More to follow …