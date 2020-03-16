Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Germany stopped all religious services and ordered the closure of bars, among other measures. Especially affected Italy announced $ 28 billion in emergency aid to individuals, businesses and the health care system. The country has reported more than 2,100 deaths, most outside of China. Hospital floods are flooding as funerals are postponed.

European Union leaders will vote on Thursday on a proposal to stop non-essential travel to the bloc for 30 days, but many countries have also imposed the border blockade. Spain said it would close its land borders to foreigners at midnight on Monday.

Hot spots

Six counties in Northern California , including San Francisco, ordered millions of residents to "shelter in place,quot; and not leave home, except for the most essential reasons.

The number of cases in the U.S crossed the 4,000 mark, and the number of deaths increased more than 70, including the first deaths in Indiana , Nevada Y South Carolina .

The governor of Ohio he moved to postpone the state's presidential primaries, scheduled for Tuesday. Three other states, Arizona, Illinois and Florida, are also slated to vote Tuesday.

The rate of infections in Europe It has accelerated, with the total now at more than 58,000.

Spain , with nearly 8,000 cases and nearly 300 deaths so far, they ordered medical students, private hospitals, and factories that manufacture medical equipment to help the public health system.

The Vatican He said religious services traditionally held the week before Easter would not be open to the public.

What you can do

Keep your distance. The virus spreads more easily through close contact, so social distancing is vital to stop it. Do you have questions about that? Here are answers.

Work from home if possible. If you're new to this, here are a few tips: Try waking up at the same time each day and schedule a mid-day break, so you don't forget to get up from your desk.

Navigating the outbreak during pregnancy? Here are tips from readers, from buying your own prenatal yoga mat to thinking twice before looking at photos on a friend's phone.

When you finish reading this, wash your hands. Rub with soap and water for 20 seconds. And remember to clean "high contact,quot; surfaces like phones and tablets: Apple recommends using 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.

What else are we following?

With everyone working or streaming at home, will your internet slow down?

Religious congregations that can no longer gather to worship are trying to maintain their bonds of friendship and faith.

Gun stores and ammunition dealers in the US USA They have seen an increase in sales, especially among first-time buyers, as anxiety over the virus outbreak increases.

Some opponents argue that the United States may be exaggerating and paying little attention to the damage that the drastic measures will cause.

Free for all versus quarantine versus social distancing: The Washington Post built a simulator that visualizes how effective staying home can be to slow the spread of the virus.

What are you doing

I am a nurse and I also have a small medicinal and culinary herb farm. I am making sure to take time to walk alone in the forest and start many seedlings. This helps me take care of myself so that I can take care of others. – Melody Wright, Connecticut

Lara Takenaga and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.