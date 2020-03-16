Coronavirus in Minnesota: the largest COVID-19 questions from Up News Info viewers answered – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d511% %MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d512%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, we are trying to help you get answers for you. These are some of the main questions from Up News Info viewers.

Sarah asked us on Facebook, "What should you do if you have symptoms but have not traveled or been in contact with someone who you know has COVID-19?"

%MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d513% %MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d514%

"Well, first of all, you need to contact your local healthcare provider or clinic of some sort to be truly evaluated. Partly depending on the severity of your illness, they may recommend that you go in immediately to be seen. If not so if they're not sure if you have this or not, they can actually treat you when you come in, "said Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d515% %MINIFYHTMLd4e70540f75593326f8e25968207a0d516%

Again, the symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The last is the big difference from a typical cold or seasonal flu, the difficulty in breathing.

Kristin from Bloomington had this in mind: “Is COVID-19 the type of virus that will transform and change, requiring more research and updated vaccines year after year? Or is it a unique pandemic?

"At this point, all the evidence shows that the coronavirus is a very stable virus in what it is doing and how it is doing it, its genetic makeup. There are enough changes that are, in a sense, cosmetics that allow us to track them over time to see these little cosmetic changes, but not in their functionality, "said Osterholm.

Janice from Glenwood wants to know: "How concerned should we be about getting COVID-19 from packages or mail?"

"Recent research studies show that it lasted several hours in the air, if it landed on a piece of cardboard it could last a little longer. and stainless steel for up to two days. But that is very different from saying that if I contacted that with my hand and then touched it, would it infect and infect me? We believe that the hand to the mouth, the hand to the eyes, although it may play a role, it is actually a very limited role, "said Osterholm.

Up News Info also asked Osterholm if the number of COVID-19 cases is starting to increase in Minnesota.

“We clearly have activity here in Minnesota. Whether they are increasing or not, I think it needs to be determined, "said Osterholm. "I think people have been a bit surprised by the rapid increase in the number of cases, and I remind everyone that that may be an artifact of the evidence." But I have no doubt that it could increase significantly and it could be a very, very bad situation here. I think the chances are very high. Our job will be to make sure that we really understand what's going on, and that we get people to do everything they can to stop the transmission. "