Coronavirus in Minnesota: How You Can Help Businesses Affected by COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As many families choose to spend more time at home, local businesses are feeling the impact.

Normally Fox Den Salon in Uptown would be full on a Sunday, but not today.

"Everyone is going crazy because they pay us on commission," said owner Sica Dawn.

Dawn says the cancellations were still arriving as of Thursday. So far it has had to cut staff hours for front desk workers.

Dawn says the salon always uses best hygiene practices, but people can support them in other ways, in addition to a cut or color. She suggested buying products or paying in advance for a future appointment.

"We would go to bed with full books and wake up and have nothing on the books," Dawn said.

He also encouraged writing online reviews for local businesses to help increase their presence on social media.

"I am scared for moms, fathers and children who are really affected," said Rebecca Illingworth Penichot, owner of Tinto Kitchen.

Tinto sales fell 50 percent over the weekend. Penichot is encouraging people to support local restaurants that could dine, but also through takeaways and gift cards if they prefer to eat at home.

"We are taking a lot of precautions," he said. "We all take things hour by hour."

Still, he anticipates that restaurants may be closing temporarily, following the lines of other states that have already created mandates to do so.

She wants people to be healthy, and she also hopes they do what they can to help small businesses.

"It is important that we support each other during this time and you also know that we can do our part."

The small business association says it will work directly with state governors to help make loans to small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. They are also encouraging employees to wash their hands and stay home if they are sick.