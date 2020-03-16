Coronavirus in Minnesota: Free meals for students at the Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools – Up News Info

– Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools have unveiled plans to ensure that students receive nutritious meals as schools close during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Minneapolis Public School Students

Minneapolis Public Schools students (age 18 and under) can pick up free meals beginning Tuesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. from school buses parked at various school locations. The service will continue from Monday to Friday until further notice. Students must be present to receive meals, and only one meal is given per student. Adults will not receive their own meals. Meals will not be available on weekends, but that policy may change in the future. Click here for more information.

St. Paul Public School Students

Starting Wednesday, March 18, students can pick up a week's supply of food at their regular school bus stops. Stops are scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Students may also obtain additional sidewalk pick up meals at designated schools. Click here for more information.

