Coronavirus: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says & # 39; we must protect everyone in football & # 39; | Football news

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called on the soccer community to protect everyone in the game after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to all the confederations and leagues in the world, Infantino wrote: "We must do everything in our power to protect the fans, players, coaches and everyone else involved in our beautiful game."

"Most importantly, soccer authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading to the wider community."

FIFA, in association with the World Health Organization, has launched a new initiative to provide practical recommendations to address the spread of the coronavirus.

"The world soccer community has shown a sense of solidarity and unity in the face of this threat," wrote Infantino. "And we must continue to do the same when thinking about how we will address the consequences that we will have to face for the future of our game, once this serious risk to human health has been left behind."

"It goes without saying that we all have to take this issue very seriously and, at the same time, remain calm and secure in both our response and our decision-making."

"FIFA will remain in regular contact with all relevant stakeholders during this difficult period and will seek solutions in due course in a spirit of cooperation, taking into account the interests of football at all levels."

"Health first and sports solidarity should be the key principles that guide decision-making at this important moment and I am sure that the entire football community will live up to the great values ​​of our sport."

The FIFA president believes that the game can play a vital role in helping the "world recover,quot; from the pandemic.

"Let's also keep in mind that sport in general and soccer in particular can, and I think they will, play an important role in helping our world recover once, hopefully, sooner rather than later, it has returned to normality, "he wrote.

"Challenging circumstances offer the opportunity for people to come together, show what they can do in a collective spirit, and emerge stronger and better prepared for the future. We know this is one of those times."