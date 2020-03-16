Coronavirus: England Netball will suspend activity at all levels | Netball News

%MINIFYHTML376afbe36a4d25ca8e3682c8376f2c6511% %MINIFYHTML376afbe36a4d25ca8e3682c8376f2c6512%







England Netball has suspended activity at all levels of the game, in light of the government's new orientation to the coronavirus.

Vitality Netball Superleague announced Sunday that all games for the foreseeable future have been postponed, and the 10 clubs will meet Tuesday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season.

England Netball had initially stated that the England Netball Board would meet on Wednesday, but a decision was announced on Monday to suspend all activity following new UK government guidelines, in which they discouraged all mass meetings.

In a statement, England Netball said: "The health and safety of the Netball Family is the organization's top priority and will continue to follow government advice to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, which is to stay away from mass and public gatherings to avoid any unnecessary contact when possible in the coming weeks.

"This means suspending competitions, courses, events, programs, training sessions and all other forms of netball activity until further notice.

"England Netball is aware that the coronavirus outbreak is a very fluid and rapidly changing situation. Therefore, it will follow the advice of Public Health England, the World Health Organization and local and national government on this matter and will updated to the Netball Family as appropriate.

"England Netball will do everything possible to get the Netball family back on the field when it is safe to do so."

