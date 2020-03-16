Coronavirus ends dream of national title for Southwestern Assemblies of God University at Waxahachie – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southwestern Assemblies Of God University men's basketball team has been the subject of Waxahachie's conversation.

The Lions (25-7, 13-7) beat the odds by beating two nationally ranked opponents on their way to secure the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.

SAGU striker Darian Davis said it was a pleasant moment: “As the game progressed, we started having a lot of fun. It was a great relief to be able to get out and let go. ”

On Monday, Davis and the Lions were scheduled to take a 10-hour bus ride to Kansas City, to prepare to play in front of thousands of fans during the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Instead, they remained on campus, playing basketball in front of no one. Like many other sporting events, the national tournament was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic. The team says it is heartbroken at losing the opportunity to present SAGU with its first men's national title.

"He was sick," said Davis. "I couldn't believe it. It felt like a TV show, like a joke. I'm still incredulous."

Teammate Joshua Kashila was equally disappointed. "We just beat the number one team in the nation, so our confidence was very high. So yes, we were hurt and devastated."

"There's always that thought in the back of your head, what could it have been? Could we have done it?" Said Lions head coach Delton Deal. "I think we would have had a chance to make some noise."

The Lions season ended earlier than it should have, but the team insists that the ties and friendships built during their magical 2020 campaign are just beginning.

"I've been playing basketball all my life," said Davis. “I can really say that this team is a real family. These are my true brothers.