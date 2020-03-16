Coronavirus: ending the football season early would be 'unfair', says PFA chief Gordon Taylor | Football news

















The executive director of the Association of Professional Soccer Players (PFA), Gordon Taylor, says that ending the season early due to the coronavirus outbreak would be "unfair,quot; and not "look good."

The Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have postponed all matches until next month, and they are due to hold meetings this week to decide their next steps.

A high-level source at a top-tier club said Sky Sports News Last week, he believes there is "a 75 percent chance this season is not complete," while West Ham Vice President Karren Brady says the campaign should be declared null and void.

But Taylor says everything possible should be done to complete all the remaining accessories, saying SSN: "I think it would be unfair, especially in Liverpool.

"But all the clubs that are doing well would be accused of 'oh, well, you don't know if you had won it or not.'

"I would devalue it and I think the clubs that have done well and are on top deserve to be there."

"And those bottom clubs deserve a chance to get out of trouble, because that's how the game always worked and that's how the competition was at the beginning."

"So I think we should do whatever we can. I think it would be really weird if we were to start a new season. It would be an unfinished business behind us and I don't think it looks good."

Euro 2020 was due to start on June 12

UEFA will also meet this week to discuss European football's response to the coronavirus, and postponing this summer's Euro 2020 tournament is understood to be a possibility.

Taylor believes that that would be the right course of action and says: "I think it is probably inevitable that club soccer takes precedence over international tournaments and international games."

"I would expect the euros to pay back, probably for a year. I hope that the season is extended and that we are flexible enough to deal with that."