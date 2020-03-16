Coronavirus: EFL has yet to decide on the season's resumption strategy | Football news





English elite football has been closed until April at least

The English Football League insists that no decisions have been made regarding the resumption of the national season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLaead83360771b4a6b2cca29adb85344211% %MINIFYHTMLaead83360771b4a6b2cca29adb85344212%

The EFL and Premier League were among a number of agencies to suspend their campaigns, as elite soccer in Britain was detained until at least April 3.

An EFL meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss their plans for the Championship, League One and League Two amid questions about how the national calendar can be resumed.

In a statement issued Monday morning, the EFL said: "The health and well-being of EFL staff, players, club employees and supporters are of utmost importance and will be key to decisions."

EFL President Rick Parry said: "These are truly challenging times for the League, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time to be cool-headed and reflect calmly, rather than speculate. as we seek to direct our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty. "

More to follow …

Coronavirus: key sports developments