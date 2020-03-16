Coronavirus: decisive mini-tournaments in the Champions League and Europa League are an option presented by UEFA | Football news

Suggestion for concluding contests in a few days, in one or two cities, among the ideas that will be discussed in conference calls on Tuesday.





The Champions League could decide on a mini tournament, should it prove to be UEFA's preferred option.

Mini tournaments to decide the Champions League and Europa League this season will be options on the table when UEFA meets on Tuesday.

The governing body of European football will hold a series of conference calls to decide on the problems that have arisen due to the impact that the coronavirus is having on the sports calendar.

A series of options will be presented to alleviate the congestion of the matches, all with their own consequences for national and international football during the rest of this year and 2021.

Another option is expected to include having just one match for the Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals and semifinals this season.

Although it is understood that no option is prohibited, UEFA is interested in all leagues being completed to determine promotion, relegation, who are champions and who has qualified for future European club competitions.

A complete shutdown of European football this summer is the least favored option, while Europe's governing body would still need clubs and associations to accept any changes.

Playing the remaining games of the Champions League and Europa League for a few days, in one or two cities, would minimize travel and potentially cause the least disruption to the leagues.

The knockout round knockout stage for the Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund Champions League was played behind closed doors in France

How Sky Sports News reported last week, Euro 2020 appears to be postponed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Tuesday's conference calls will include representatives from the 55 UEFA member associations, along with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative from FIFPro.

Coronavirus: key sports developments