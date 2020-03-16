Coronavirus could end China's decades-long streak of economic growth

SHANGHAI – China's growth streak has lasted decades, surviving the repression in Tiananmen Square, the global financial crisis and the trade war with the United States. But it may not bear the coronavirus epidemic, making it nearly impossible for the rest of the world to escape a slowdown.

The damage was widespread in official figures Monday, the first significant batch of government data since China's vast containment efforts stopped the country. Industrial production, retail sales and investment posted record double-digit declines during the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.

%MINIFYHTML9e8e20e2c93fa9ced4d76a3a8953733913% %MINIFYHTML9e8e20e2c93fa9ced4d76a3a8953733914%

The weakness increases the chance that the entire Chinese economy has shrunk in the first quarter of this year. It would be the first contraction since 1976, when China was hit by the devastating Tangshan earthquake, as well as the riot of death for Mao, whose Cultural Revolution threw the economy into disarray for a decade.

%MINIFYHTML9e8e20e2c93fa9ced4d76a3a8953733915% %MINIFYHTML9e8e20e2c93fa9ced4d76a3a8953733916%

The side effects for the world are significant. China's factories depend on oil and other products from countries such as Angola, Sierra Leone, and Chile. Its buyers love Apple iPhones, Chevrolet cars, and Starbucks coffees. Its construction of new buildings, roads, and rail lines relies on steel often made from iron ore mined in Brazil or Australia.