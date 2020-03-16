Coronavirus could end China's decades-long streak of economic growth

SHANGHAI – China's growth streak has lasted decades, surviving the repression in Tiananmen Square, the global financial crisis and the trade war with the United States. But it may not bear the coronavirus epidemic, making it nearly impossible for the rest of the world to escape a slowdown.
The damage was widespread in official figures Monday, the first significant batch of government data since China's vast containment efforts stopped the country. Industrial production, retail sales and investment posted record double-digit declines during the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.
The weakness increases the chance that the entire Chinese economy has shrunk in the first quarter of this year. It would be the first contraction since 1976, when China was hit by the devastating Tangshan earthquake, as well as the riot of death for Mao, whose Cultural Revolution threw the economy into disarray for a decade.
The side effects for the world are significant. China's factories depend on oil and other products from countries such as Angola, Sierra Leone, and Chile. Its buyers love Apple iPhones, Chevrolet cars, and Starbucks coffees. Its construction of new buildings, roads, and rail lines relies on steel often made from iron ore mined in Brazil or Australia.
If people cannot be convinced to start spending money again, "the demand shock can spread to East Asia and then to Europe and the United States, and the world may face disaster," said Cao Heping, an economist at Peking University.
When the virus started spreading from Wuhan in January, China aggressively moved to block the country, imposing strict and painful measures on the movement of people and goods. The economy stopped.
Stop the second largest economy in the world has It was easier than restarting it, raising concerns that the economy may continue to stumble for a while. It may be months, if not more, before the country is fully operational again.
According to official statistics, most factories in China have reopened, after being closed since the lunar new year holiday in January. But they are operating at two-thirds of their capacity.
It is a two-part problem: the lack of workers and buyers.
Tens of millions of migrants working in factories are still trapped in quarantines or in their home villages. Chinese state media triumphantly announced on Monday that four busloads of workers had left Hubei province, where the outbreak first emerged.
Chinese consumers are also not buying. Car dealerships have been emptied. In Shanghai, the number of shoppers is still far below normal, from cheap restaurants and cheap shops in the working-class neighborhoods on the south side of the city to luxury shops on Nanjing Road, the most famous shopping avenue in China.
"The supply problem is solvable, it is bringing people back,quot; to work from the field, said Ker Gibbs, president of the United States Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. "The demand problem is more difficult."
As China's powerful economic engine sizzles, expansion from the rest of the world is under threat.
The Australian stock market, which sells Large amounts of iron ore for China has been among the worst results in the world in recent days. German automakers are highly dependent on the Chinese market and have seen sales decline. Middle Eastern power producers have struggled as China rejected shipments of liquefied natural gas and reduced oil consumption.
Global economists had been wondering if China would admit that its economy contracted in the first quarter, given the country's tendency to report predictable and steady growth no matter what happens. But Monday's government data suggests China may break that dubious tradition next month by reporting economic output for the first quarter of this year, allowing a more accurate picture of the struggling economy.
"Most of us expect a negative percentage, 2 or 3 percent below zero, or perhaps lower," said Zhu Chaoping, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan's Shanghai office.
Government officials tried at a press conference Monday in Beijing to minimize the severity of the problem. "The impact of the epidemic is short-term, external and controllable," said Mao Shengyong, director general of the comprehensive statistics department of the National Bureau of Statistics, which published the data.
Mao said it was too early to estimate whether the economy had slowed in the first quarter. The economy generally slows down a bit in January and February after the Lunar Year break. Therefore, March generally represents a disproportionate share of production for the quarter, up to 40 percent, he said.
Economic statistics for the first two months were expected to be weak. But the data released Monday was bleaker than many economists had anticipated.
Retail sales fell 20.5 percent from a year earlier, as many stores remained closed well beyond the usual end of the lunar new year holiday. Even when the stores reopened in February, they had almost no customers until early March, as many people remained at home to avoid infection.
Industrial production fell 13.5 percent last month compared to February last year. Many factories did not reopen until the end of February, if they did.
Investment in fixed assets, which includes construction of buildings, roads and railways, fell 24.5 percent last month. It is expected to revive quickly as provinces invest money in infrastructure projects this spring to restart economic growth.
The epidemic now appears to be prompting the government to adjust its economic goals. China's top leader Xi Jinping has called for ending extreme poverty by the end of the year, as well as doubling economic output between 2010 and 2020.
On Monday, the government seemed to give itself room for maneuver. Just 15 minutes before the data was released, the state newspaper China Daily released a report saying that while extreme poverty would be eradicated this year, the other goal now is to double economic output "by around 2021."
Economists are not sure how much growth it would take for China to achieve the target this year; the usual estimates range from 5 to 6 percent.
On Monday, Fitch Solutions revised down its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 5.2 percent. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia also lowered its forecast on Monday to just 4.2 percent.
Coral Yang contributed to the investigation.