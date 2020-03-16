Coronavirus closes the Santa Monica pier indefinitely – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One of the most popular tourist attractions in Southern California, the Santa Monica Pier, has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The city of Santa Monica announced Sunday that it had issued an executive order to close the pier beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The dock will be closed for both people and cars. It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.

"We welcome thousands of guests to our pier every day, so we take this step out of a deep desire to keep people home and healthy," City Manager Rick Cole said in a statement. "We love our pier and the joy it brings to all who visit, but at this time, we must take aggressive steps to curb the spread of COVID-19."

This occurs after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday that all bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants in the city of Los Angeles will be temporarily closed until March 31.

Restaurants can only sell takeout food during this time. Only food banks, pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open.

There are now 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, including one death.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.