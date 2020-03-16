coronavirus caution: AT,amp;S back to full capacity in China, precautionary measures for Europe – Latest news

Printed circuit board maker AT,amp;S said Monday it was currently operating at full capacity at all its European and Asian production sites and that it had introduced precautionary measures to keep it that way.

The company, which produces circuit boards for smartphones and tablets and supplies firms like Apple, Intel, and major European car suppliers, lowered its forecast last month after production in China was disrupted due to the spread of the coronavirus.

AT,amp;S is working intensively to increase safety stock, has introduced mandatory masks at company facilities, extensive home office regulations and has stopped business travel to avoid production disruptions, he said.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep operations running smoothly to meet our delivery obligations fully and on time," said CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.

He expects the new measures to remain in effect for up to two months.

