Contestant gets Katy Perry to dance on last night of auditions

Concluding the night is Amber Field, which impresses the judges after yelling at Etta James " Trust in Me & # 39; & # 39 ;, as Hollywood Week will begin airing on March 16 at 8 p.m. at ABC

"American idolSeason 18 aired its last night of auditions on Sunday, March 15. The episode began with Robert Taylor, who chose to perform "Bruises" on Lewis Capaldi in front of the judges Katy Perry, Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan. It was without a doubt an epic performance, which earned Robert three yes and a ticket to Hollywood.

Jafar Hurambi followed. He sang "Famous" for Kitten dolls while dancing The judges, however, did not believe he was ready for Hollywood. Singing Tall womenThe next "crowded table" was Grace Leer. The judges loved it and sent her to Hollywood. Franklin Boone joined her in heading to Hollywood after she impressed the judges with a performance of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.

Luke Stafford was the next actor, but he failed to captivate the hearts of the judges. Then Roselyn Carter appeared, singing "So High" from John Legend and that was exactly what the judges were looking for. Offering a powerful performance was Megan Knight. She successfully caught a gold ticket to Hollywood.

Gilberto Rivera later made Katy dance excitedly as she showed off her skills performing "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner. As expected, he was sent to Hollywood. Aliana Jester also secured a golden ticket after shouting "Who's Lovin 'You" for the Jackson 5. Jahzan and Jordan Moyes also surprised the judges and headed to Hollywood.

Demi Rae performed next, singing a cover of "Mad at You" by Noah Cyrus. It was a solid performance and the judges gave him a golden ticket. Makayla Brownlee obtained three statements from the judges later, who surprised them with a performance by "Travelin & # 39; Soldier" by Dixie Chicks. Concluding the night it was Amber Field who chose to leave Etta James& # 39; "Trust me".

"American Idol" will air Hollywood Week on March 16 at 8 p.m. at ABC