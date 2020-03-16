Consider the best coronavirus scenario (03/16/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf80ccff9f3c53d8dc5000ce8213041bc11% %MINIFYHTMLf80ccff9f3c53d8dc5000ce8213041bc12%

Please consider the best scenario

The media has done a terribly good job of reporting exactly how big the coronavirus disaster could be at worst. What the media has completely overlooked is this: What will the best case be like?

Here is an illustration of what this public health crisis should look like:

1. Our healthcare workers will rise to the occasion and do the best they can to help everyone.

2. Our citizens will realize that selfish behavior has no role: if critical supplies accumulate, then the risk to the general public will increase to the point that even selfish ones will be vulnerable.

3. Our politicians and public leaders will realize two things: first, that we trust them to inspire confidence, not to fuel the flames of fear (that's the job of the media); second, that collaboration overcomes the cross-condemnation of the parties and pointing the finger not only in times of crisis but also in times of stability.

4. And finally, this country will realize that funds for the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health must be permanently expanded rather than permanently reduced. In this way, we will develop a robust, agile and sustainable infrastructure for our future.

Jeffrey Sippel, Denver

Editor's Note: Sippel is associate director of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Medicine at the University of Colorado.

Kindness amidst the chaos at the grocery store

Re: "Denver Shoppers Come to Stores Amid Fear of Viruses,quot;, news from March 14

I just want to add my experience to Thornton residents who reported, "People are rude; everyone is scared and cranky."

On Friday the 13th, I went shopping at Whole Foods in East Hampden: registrations busy, some cars overloaded, others less. I only had a few items and when I was queuing at the checkout, I noticed that the young man behind me only had one item: I told him to get ahead of me. The lady in front of him told him to go ahead of her, all polite and patient. Then I had to pick up a few more items from my King Soopers in South Holly.

Upon reaching the door, I saw a young man cleaning a cart for himself. When an older woman arrived, he handed her the cleaned car and went to find one for him, which was a challenge since most of the cars were being used.

In the boxes, people queued quietly, politely, little conversations that came and went.

We are all in the same boat, this is the time to help each other.

Rosalie Nemeth Greenwood Village

This boom is grateful for the concern and efforts.

Boomers are a generation of rebels and rule breakers. We've fueled life and learned a lot along the way (i.e. watch out for mullet and polyester).

Therefore, it is not surprising that those of us blessed with good health in our 60s and 70s are naturally adverse to slowing down and following social distance advice for our age group.

But I thought about the extraordinary sacrifices that younger generations are making to ensure that we live to share our unique talents, wisdom, and love with children, grandchildren, and those who are not yet born.

I will try to step back and be more careful. I feel silly ordering my purchases to pick them up, limiting exposure to small groups, and even pestering my husband to cancel all his business flights.

But I also feel terribly blessed that my family and all of America are doing everything possible to ensure that we are safe.

So, boomers, repeat the mantra “We will stay safe and healthy. We are loved. We are worth it. "

Martha Daniels Golden

