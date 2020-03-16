Home Entertainment Conor McGregor alludes to aunt who dies of coronavirus

Conor McGregor alludes to aunt who dies of coronavirus

MMA champion Conor McGregor mourns the loss of his aunt, and appears to be blaming the coronavirus.

"A great day! One proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to broadcast live to all the US morning talk shows, I received a phone call telling me that my Lovely little Aunt Anne had passed away. She couldn't go on live, "says part of the Instagram post.

"My poor and friendly loving aunt. My mother's sister. This stupid fucking virus. What is happening. I took my family to the island of the bulls. I looked at the sea. I took a deep breath. Thank you. Lord, thank you and Keep tight people! We are all we have ❤️ Rest in peace Anne Moore I love you, "he continues.

