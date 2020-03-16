Connecticut man finds way to celebrate 67th anniversary amid COVID-19 rules

For the first time in nearly seven decades of marriage, Bob Shellard was unable to be with his wife, Nancy, on her anniversary.

The coronavirus outbreak meant she was not allowed to enter her nursing home in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, on Saturday, reports NBC 4 New York.

But Bob still found a way to celebrate.

Vernon's man stood outside Nancy's window at the facility on Saturday, with balloons and a homemade sign: "I've loved you 67 years and I'm still doing it. Happy anniversary."

"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be there," Bob told the news station.

In Connecticut, visitors are banned from nursing homes for 30 days to protect the elderly from contracting the coronavirus, according to NBC 4 New York. The order has fragmented Bob's daily routine of visiting Nancy.

When she saw her husband outside, Nancy blew kisses and waved from her second floor room.

"I wouldn't like anyone else," Bob told the news station. "I don't think I can handle anyone else but me."