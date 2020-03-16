Confidence: the Center moves SC to approve the formula to provide respite to telecommunications companies in the payment of AGR fees – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f11% %MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f12%

The Center moved to the Supreme Court on Monday seeking approval of its formula to allow telecommunications companies to pay their Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) fees in annual installments for more than 20 years to avoid impact on the economy.

A bank of Judges Arun Mishra and MR Shah ordered that the Center's request be listed before the same bank that had issued the verdict of October 24, 2019 for the payment of AGR fees, amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore, due by telecommunications companies.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appears at the Center, mentioned the urgent inclusion request and said that if a telecommunications company files for bankruptcy due to the fees, it would have a major impact on the sector.

%MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f13% %MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f14%

However, the bank said it does not know when the original bank that issued the verdict will meet due to precautionary measures taken by the higher court in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f15% %MINIFYHTMLb8693643445a5cdc200a3226eea8fb5f16%

It also allowed the Center to present an affidavit in response to the contempt notice issued by the superior court on February 14, for noncompliance with its order to pay AGR fees to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

In its request, the Center said that by considering the most possible and perhaps inevitable scenario in mind and in a heightened interest in the economic consequences for the nation, the central government has made the decision to request the approval of this court for a formula to the one that was reached to recover the past quotas of the providers of telecommunications services.

"This formula, which is placed for the approval / permission of this court, comes after lengthy and detailed deliberations at various levels of government in the administrative hierarchy, including the cabinet and the maintenance of vital problems related to financial health and the viability of the telecommunications sector and the need to maintain competition and a level playing field in the interest of consumers, "he said.

Under the government-suggested formula, telecommunications companies affected by the high court verdict of October 24, 2019 will be allowed to pay the assessed fees by DoT in annual installments in more than 20 years (or less if they do so. they want), "duly protecting the next present value of such installments using an eight percent discount rate (based on a one-year SBI marginal interest rate that is currently 7.75 percent."

According to the formula, the "interest on the unpaid amount, the fine and the interest on the fine in relation to the installments passed on the date of the Supreme Court sentence will not be received beyond the date of said sentence, and the net the present value will be protected using the discount rate. "

It establishes that telecommunications companies will continue to be responsible for the interests, fines and interest on fines for unpaid fees of the license fee and the charge for the use of spectrum that arises prospectively after the date of October 24, 2019, date of the higher court ruling.

If there is any change in the amount of past installments arising from the judgment determined after the reconciliation between the telecom companies' self-assessment and the DoT calculation, then it may be adjusted against the amounts of the company's fees due.

The government informed the court that it withdrew the DoT communication from January 23 as ordered by the higher court on February 14, due to which contempt proceedings were initiated against the department's desk officer.

"It is presented with the utmost respect that said communication was issued in good faith and not for any subsequent reason. However, upon realizing the error, said communication was immediately withdrawn the same day, that is, on February 14," the Center's request said.

The government said that compliance with the apex court orders is a top priority for this, but it is necessary to appear before the court that "taking into account the large amount to be paid by telecommunications service providers, there would be certain inevitable consequences. " it may not be in anyone's interest. "

He informed the superior court that the telecommunications companies that were responsible for making the payments began to make the payments and the partial payment is made.



The government said it is aware of the fact that any immediate adverse impact on the operation of telecommunications companies would not only have an adverse impact on the nation's overall economy, but would also seriously harm consumer interest across the country. .

He said that in the event that a major service provider is affected, the most drastic and possible consequence of such service providers will face proceedings under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Code.

The Center, in its request, said that the impact of this would be on competition in the telecommunications sector with adverse consequences for consumers and on the quality of services.

The Center's request also provided figures for the amount paid by telecommunications companies against AGR fees and the amount due as of March 6, as assessed by the DoT.

He said that the Bharti Group has paid 18,004 nuclei and its maturity is 25,976 crore; Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore and has quotas of Rs 54,754 crore; Tata Group of Companies has paid Rs 4,197 million and has a debt of Rs 12,601 million; Quadrant Televentures Ltd has paid Rs 69 million rupees and has installments of Rs 189.22 crore, and Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd has paid Rs 195.18 million rupees and has zero quotas.