Concern about the 'catastrophic' coronavirus outbreak in Syria | News

As the coronavirus becomes more entrenched in the Middle East, there is growing concern that Syria may face a major outbreak: a "catastrophic,quot; prospect in a country devastated by nine years of war.

Amid conflicting reports about the spread of the virus in Syrian territory, medical professionals Al Jazeera spoke to expressed doubts that the country's weak health system, already devastated by the conflict, could cope with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbd3ab87fbac1cd114bd82d71d61be4b211% %MINIFYHTMLbd3ab87fbac1cd114bd82d71d61be4b212%

So far, there have been no officially registered cases of the virus. Mohammed Isa, a response advisory member of COVID-19 from the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), who works on the ground in opposition-controlled northwest Syria, told Al Jazeera that there have been no confirmed cases in the area.

At a press conference in Damascus on Saturday, Syrian Health Minister Nizar Yazigi said all evidence of suspected cases in government-controlled territory has been negative, according to the state-run SANA news agency. Yazigi added that 16 Syrian passengers and crew members from an Iraqi flight had been quarantined at an isolation facility near the capital.

On Friday, the education ministry announced it would close schools and universities as a precautionary measure, while religious authorities suspended Friday prayers and sermons.

Meanwhile, Isa said opposition groups had tried to limit the movement of people at two checkpoints on the front line in northern Syria, fearing the infection would come from government-controlled areas.

Can the coronavirus be contained in conflict zones?

On March 1, local authorities in northeast Syria, controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, closed the Semalka border crossing with Iraq for fear of outbreaks.

The World Health Organization office in Damascus said in an email to Al Jazeera that "the WHO did not receive any official report from the focal point (of the International Health Regulations) on the confirmation of cases in Syria. However, the WHO evaluates that the risk is very high in Syria. "

He added: "The Syrian government is working with the available capacities, which are not countries that are not in conflict at all."

According to the WHO statement, the Syrian government's ability to cope with an outbreak has been "badly affected,quot; by nine years of war, with only 50 percent of public hospitals fully operational.

Despite repeated refusals from the Syrian government, there have been reports of the spread of the virus in areas under its control. On March 10, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that there were outbreaks of COVID-19 in the provinces of Tartous, Damascus, Homs and Latakia. According to sources from the UK-based monitor, a strict gag order has been issued to prohibit medical personnel from discussing the matter.

Reports of COVID-19 infections have also circulated in social media and the media and have been blamed on continued travel between Syria and Iran, the regional epicenter of the outbreak. Syria is one of the few countries in the region that has not stopped flights to Iran, which has recorded 14,000 confirmed cases and more than 700 deaths from the coronavirus.

There have been reports of the spread of the virus in areas under Syrian government control. (Louai Beshara / AFP)

& # 39; There is great fear & # 39;

Three residents of Latakia province, who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said they believed there were people infected with COVID-19.

"There are (coronavirus) cases and deaths in Latakia, but the state would not recognize it," said a humanitarian worker who lives in Latakia and who has been informed by medical personnel who work in government hospitals.

"(Doctors) can see this, people can die for it at their hands, but they wouldn't dare to publicly say 'crown (virus)'."

A doctor who practices in the province also said he believed COVID-19 infections were currently being treated in public hospitals.

"(The virus) is there, but the ability to determine it is limited," he said. "In general, it is the season when viruses are spread. We have many cases, influenza and others, and we cannot determine if it is corona (virus) or not."

The doctor said that medical personnel, including himself, had not taken serious preventive measures.

The health ministry has not released the amount of tests it has conducted. During Saturday's press conference, the health minister said special masks and protective suits were distributed to ensure the protection of medical personnel, SANA reported.

There is no peace in sight when the Syrian conflict enters the tenth year

But rumors about the spread of the coronavirus have caused alarm among residents of Latakia, a pharmacist working in the province told Al Jazeera.

"There is great fear among citizens about this epidemic and everyone knows that the government will not recognize any infection, so they (have no information) on how to protect themselves, except on social media," he said.

A month ago, people started stocking up on masks and disinfectants from pharmacies, leading to a sharp rise in their prices, he said. A mask that used to cost 50 liras ($ 0.05) now sells for 250 liras ($ 0.25), while a disinfectant that would cost 300 liras ($ 0.30) now costs 500 ($ 0.50).

"The government does not have the capacity to face this epidemic. It does not have the framework or the infrastructure to do it," said the pharmacist.

"There has also been a shortage of medicines, even before the epidemic. After the collapse of the lyre, many medicines, including imported ones, disappeared even if they were abundant before. And in this epidemic, God help us!" she said.

Last year, the Syrian lira lost more than 100 percent of its value against the US dollar, causing high inflation and a significant increase in the prices of basic goods, including food.

Another doctor who declined to give his name told Al Jazeera that the health system in Syria was "bad,quot; even before the war.

"There was no capacity to contain outbreaks. (After the war), the situation worsened. Many doctors left. The war worsened working conditions for doctors," he said.

Women wear face masks at a camp for displaced people in Idlib province (Aaref Watad / AFP)

Fears of outbreaks in IDP camps

The pediatrician, who now resides in the Turkish city of Antakya, near the border with Syria, expressed concern about a possible outbreak in northwest Syria, controlled by the opposition.

"It would be a catastrophe. It would spread throughout the region due to the lack of capacity to contain an epidemic, the overcrowding of the camps, the inability of hospitals to treat large numbers of infected people and the lack of help to support them. them, "he said.

Between December and early March, the escalation in fighting between Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, and the Turkish-backed opposition displaced about a million people in northwestern Syria, according to the UN. Aid agencies have been unable to respond to the overwhelming surge of newcomers to the camps that has forced many families to share their tents.

Isa also said that if the virus reaches these fields, it would be "catastrophic,quot;.

"One of the most important measures to stop the spread of the virus is to avoid large gatherings of people. But in northwestern Syria, about half the population lives in camps, where two or three families share a tent. Isolation ( of infected people) is simply not possible, "he said.

"If there is an infection, it would spread quickly and infect many people."

Isa explained that the recent fighting further diminished the ability of local hospitals to provide adequate care. About 50 health centers had to close due to the advance of Syrian government forces, and only 31 could be relocated and reopened, he said.

"The capacity is completely inadequate for (an outbreak). There are not enough supplies," he said.

In addition to test kits, which have yet to reach northwest Syria, doctors lack protective equipment to work in highly infectious environments. There is also a shortage of intensive care units and a shortage of drugs, Isa said.

SAMS, WHO and several other organizations have formed a working group to try to prepare Idlib clinics and hospitals to respond to a possible outbreak.

However, Isa is concerned that it is not enough.

"Italy, with its developed health system, cannot contain the outbreak. So imagine (what would happen) in an area with a devastated health system that cannot provide adequate care … It would be a real catastrophe," he said. .